Dan Manea Sells 200 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Stock

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) SVP Dan Manea sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.62, for a total value of $58,924.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Insulet Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $289.73 on Wednesday. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $181.00 and a one year high of $320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,207.21 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Insulet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PODD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Insulet from $285.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Insulet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Insulet from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Insulet from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Insulet Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PODD. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 261.3% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 310.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 153.6% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Insulet by 448.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.