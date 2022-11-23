Dan Manea Sells 200 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Stock

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) SVP Dan Manea sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.62, for a total value of $58,924.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Insulet Trading Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ:PODD opened at $289.73 on Wednesday. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $181.00 and a one year high of $320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,207.21 and a beta of 0.79.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PODD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Insulet from $285.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Insulet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Insulet from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Insulet from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.62.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Insulet Company Profile
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.
