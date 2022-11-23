B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Senior Officer Peter Dominic Montano Sells 12,394 Shares

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer Peter Dominic Montano sold 12,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.44, for a total value of C$55,029.36.

B2Gold Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of BTO opened at C$4.65 on Wednesday. B2Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of C$3.84 and a 52 week high of C$6.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.51.

B2Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were paid a $0.053 dividend. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

B2Gold Company Profile

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities raised B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, M Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$7.56.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

