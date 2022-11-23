B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Senior Officer Peter Dominic Montano Sells 12,394 Shares

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer Peter Dominic Montano sold 12,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.44, for a total value of C$55,029.36.
B2Gold Stock Up 4.3 %
Shares of BTO opened at C$4.65 on Wednesday. B2Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of C$3.84 and a 52 week high of C$6.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.51.
B2Gold Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were paid a $0.053 dividend. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.17%.
B2Gold Company Profile
B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.
