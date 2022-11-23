Duy Loan T. Le Buys 2,000 Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Stock

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.04 per share, with a total value of $182,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,700,428.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

NYSE WOLF opened at $90.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.61. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.07 and a fifty-two week high of $129.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolfspeed

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 534.0% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 774.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Wolfspeed from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Wolfspeed from $140.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Wolfspeed from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Wolfspeed in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.06.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

