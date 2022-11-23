Duy Loan T. Le Buys 2,000 Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Stock

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.04 per share, with a total value of $182,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,700,428.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Wolfspeed Stock Performance
NYSE WOLF opened at $90.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.61. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.07 and a fifty-two week high of $129.09.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolfspeed
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 534.0% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 774.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Wolfspeed Company Profile
Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wolfspeed (WOLF)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.