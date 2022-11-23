Edward Smolyansky Sells 10,000 Shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Stock

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $75,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,160,848.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edward Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 21st, Edward Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $38,600.00.

Lifeway Foods Stock Performance

Lifeway Foods stock opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.64. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 0.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lifeway Foods, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

LWAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Lifeway Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods in a report on Monday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lifeway Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lifeway Foods

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lifeway Foods stock. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 58,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. Voss Capital LLC owned 0.37% of Lifeway Foods as of its most recent SEC filing. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

Featured Articles

