Insider Selling: Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Rating) Director Duncan Cornell Card sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.00, for a total transaction of C$85,000.00.

TSE:OR opened at C$16.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$14.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.48. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52 week low of C$11.90 and a 52 week high of C$18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.72, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -109.45%.

OR has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.19.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

