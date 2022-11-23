Insider Selling: Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Rating) Director Duncan Cornell Card sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.00, for a total transaction of C$85,000.00.
Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance
TSE:OR opened at C$16.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$14.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.48. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52 week low of C$11.90 and a 52 week high of C$18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.72, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.
Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -109.45%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.
Further Reading
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.