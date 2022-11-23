Of America Corp /De/ Bank Sells 4 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $37.49 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $300.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.26 and a 200-day moving average of $34.06.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.68.

Institutional Trading of Bank of America

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter worth $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $31,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

