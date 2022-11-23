Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $359,000 in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 404.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WAT. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Waters from $348.00 to $317.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.63.

Waters stock opened at $336.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.89. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $375.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $293.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

