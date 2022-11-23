Alps Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 103,958 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Agenus worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agenus during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Agenus by 441.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGEN opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $926.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.33. Agenus Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $3.62.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AGEN. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Agenus in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

