Alps Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 9.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 5.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 7.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 34.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 10,649 shares in the last quarter.

Repare Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RPTX opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.93. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $27.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Repare Therapeutics

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

