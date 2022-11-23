Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 600 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 80.6% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 24.2% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 44.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY stock opened at $852.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $762.55 and a 200-day moving average of $699.05. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $853.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.50 by $0.67. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 EPS for the current year.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive to $865.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $813.67.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 66,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,961,523.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 66,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,961,523.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,192 shares of company stock valued at $14,122,890. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

