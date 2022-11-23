Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New $335,000 Investment in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,535 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $424,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,980 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,746 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard A. Edlin sold 6,800 shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $210,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EGRX opened at $37.32 on Wednesday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $56.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.76 million, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.80.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

