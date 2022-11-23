Alps Advisors Inc. Has $344,000 Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,494,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,619,000 after buying an additional 1,781,374 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,405,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,467 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,681,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,400,000 after acquiring an additional 730,550 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,207,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,402,000 after acquiring an additional 692,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,840,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,270,000 after acquiring an additional 650,540 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.63.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $139.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.00. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.41 and a 1 year high of $167.99. The company has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.21.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 11th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 15.58%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

