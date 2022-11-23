Alps Advisors Inc. Has $321,000 Position in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,806 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of RAPT Therapeutics worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAPT. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 10,131 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RAPT opened at $18.38 on Wednesday. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $40.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.73.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RAPT. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

In related news, insider William Ho sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $70,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,874.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $224,965. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

