Alps Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ODFL. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 994.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 201,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,099,000 after buying an additional 182,830 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ODFL. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Vertical Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.25.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $295.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.77. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $373.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total value of $10,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 858,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,639,410.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Recommended Stories

