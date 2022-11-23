Alps Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Encore Wire by 5.1% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 3.9% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 8.1% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 1.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Encore Wire to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Encore Wire in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Encore Wire stock opened at $148.04 on Wednesday. Encore Wire Co. has a 52-week low of $94.39 and a 52-week high of $155.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.29.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $9.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $5.34. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $762.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 33.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.23%.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

