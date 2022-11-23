Alps Advisors Inc. Takes Position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 3.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 569,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,472,000 after acquiring an additional 16,863 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 12.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 216.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 51,446 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in NorthWestern by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 205,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,432,000 after purchasing an additional 35,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 10.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at NorthWestern

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $216,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,430,195.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NorthWestern news, COO Brian B. Bird sold 6,800 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $357,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 108,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,339.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $216,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,430,195.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,502 shares of company stock worth $663,637 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NorthWestern Stock Up 1.6 %

Several research firms have recently commented on NWE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NorthWestern from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NorthWestern in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Shares of NASDAQ NWE opened at $56.89 on Wednesday. NorthWestern Co. has a 1 year low of $48.68 and a 1 year high of $63.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.96.

NorthWestern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.62%.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Further Reading

