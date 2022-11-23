17,590 Shares in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Acquired by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $88,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 9,979 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $341,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 896.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BCYC opened at $28.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 9.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $61.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.78.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BCYC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.40.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

