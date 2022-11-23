Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases 380 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,299 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 17.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,934,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531,311 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,321,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,740 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth $262,167,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,261,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,997,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,028,628 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,622,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.
CVS Health Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $99.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.77. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69.
CVS Health Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently commented on CVS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.24.
CVS Health Company Profile
CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CVS Health (CVS)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.