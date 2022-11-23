Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,845 Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,845 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 13.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,689,000 after buying an additional 338,099 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 13.2% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,371,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,139,000 after acquiring an additional 276,970 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,469,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,374,000 after acquiring an additional 51,958 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,244,000 after acquiring an additional 47,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 626,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,833,000 after purchasing an additional 116,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

WGO opened at $58.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.43. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.88. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WGO shares. StockNews.com raised Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.57.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

