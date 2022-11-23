TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2,265.00

Shares of TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,265 ($26.78) and last traded at GBX 2,220 ($26.25), with a volume of 27621 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,180 ($25.78).

TBC Bank Group Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 388.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,890.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,603.68.

TBC Bank Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers various current/settlement accounts, and term deposits; mortgage, consumer, retail, and corporate loans, as well as loans for micro, small, and medium enterprises; credit cards, credit lines, letters of credit, and guarantees; and money transfer and currency exchange services.

Further Reading

