Seth Bala Cohen Sells 3,463 Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Stock

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 3,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $97,829.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

BRP Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRP opened at $28.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.67, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.52. BRP Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.57.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $259.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.79 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BRP Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.88.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of BRP Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of BRP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,344,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of BRP Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BRP Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BRP Group by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

