Kathleen M. Holmgren Purchases 5,370 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Stock

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) Director Kathleen M. Holmgren purchased 5,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $100,043.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,263.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Extreme Networks Trading Up 3.8 %

EXTR stock opened at $19.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.66. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $19.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 59.79 and a beta of 2.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extreme Networks

About Extreme Networks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXTR. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 29.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 389.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the second quarter worth about $58,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

