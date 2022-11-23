Belinda J. Johnson Sells 1,000 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total transaction of $101,830.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,833.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Airbnb Price Performance
ABNB opened at $95.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $191.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ABNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.70.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb
About Airbnb
Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Airbnb (ABNB)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.