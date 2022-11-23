Belinda J. Johnson Sells 1,000 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total transaction of $101,830.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,833.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ABNB opened at $95.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $191.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $1,988,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Airbnb by 161.4% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Airbnb by 3.8% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 88,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 19.5% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 368.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

