VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Beat Kahli Purchases 10,000 Shares

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) Director Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.49 per share, for a total transaction of $104,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,410,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,750,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 21st, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $104,700.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,327 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $112,874.11.

On Monday, November 14th, Beat Kahli acquired 19,355 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $204,582.35.

On Friday, November 11th, Beat Kahli purchased 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.92 per share, for a total transaction of $273,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Beat Kahli purchased 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $255,000.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Beat Kahli purchased 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $253,250.00.

On Friday, November 4th, Beat Kahli purchased 40,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.84 per share, for a total transaction of $393,600.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Beat Kahli purchased 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.79 per share, for a total transaction of $244,750.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Beat Kahli acquired 11,091 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.16 per share, for a total transaction of $101,593.56.

On Friday, October 28th, Beat Kahli acquired 15,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $132,150.00.

VOXX stock opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.66. VOXX International Co. has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $13.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VOXX shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of VOXX International from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Imperial Capital downgraded shares of VOXX International from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of VOXX International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 15.0% in the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 2,676,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,914,000 after acquiring an additional 349,542 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in VOXX International by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after buying an additional 73,945 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in VOXX International by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 721,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in VOXX International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,344,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in VOXX International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 196,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

VOXX International Company Profile

VOXX International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

