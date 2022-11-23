Stephen A. Vintz Sells 2,758 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $106,486.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,958,797.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Tenable stock opened at $37.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.88. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $63.61.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the first quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Tenable by 81.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Tenable in the third quarter valued at $54,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Tenable by 590.7% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tenable by 26.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.
Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.
