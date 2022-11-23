John Patrick Williamson Purchases 100,000 Shares of Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) Stock

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Get Rating) Director John Patrick Williamson purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$111,354.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$149,214.36.

Western Forest Products Stock Up 1.8 %

WEF opened at C$1.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$364.25 million and a P/E ratio of 3.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Western Forest Products Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.03 and a 12 month high of C$2.30.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

Western Forest Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Western Forest Products

Several research firms have recently commented on WEF. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, November 4th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities downgraded Western Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$1.80 to C$1.40 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

(Get Rating)

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.