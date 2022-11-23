John Patrick Williamson Purchases 100,000 Shares of Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) Stock

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Get Rating) Director John Patrick Williamson purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$111,354.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$149,214.36.
Western Forest Products Stock Up 1.8 %
WEF opened at C$1.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$364.25 million and a P/E ratio of 3.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Western Forest Products Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.03 and a 12 month high of C$2.30.
Western Forest Products Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.24%.
About Western Forest Products
Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.
