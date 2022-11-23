Insider Selling: EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Insider Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) insider Darren Wilson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $117,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,864.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Darren Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 20th, Darren Wilson sold 3,500 shares of EVO Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $116,550.00.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Darren Wilson sold 3,500 shares of EVO Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $116,305.00.

EVO Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOP opened at $33.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,369,000.00, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.18. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $33.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EVOP shares. William Blair lowered EVO Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research lowered EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial lowered EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EVO Payments in the third quarter worth approximately $50,871,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EVO Payments in the third quarter worth approximately $27,774,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in EVO Payments in the third quarter worth approximately $574,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 68.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 18,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 155.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 154,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 94,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of EMV, chip and signature enabled POS terminals, virtual POS terminals for desktops, mobile acceptance and mPOS solutions software-based POS solutions, online hosted payments, and integrated payment service provider.

Recommended Stories

