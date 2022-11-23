Gregory A. Lang Sells 27,639 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 27,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $147,039.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,129.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NovaGold Resources Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN NG opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -37.40 and a beta of 0.73. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $8.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 45.44 and a quick ratio of 45.43.
NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of NovaGold Resources
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on NovaGold Resources from $28.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on NovaGold Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.
NovaGold Resources Company Profile
NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.
See Also
