Gregory A. Lang Sells 27,639 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 27,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $147,039.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,129.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NovaGold Resources Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN NG opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -37.40 and a beta of 0.73. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $8.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 45.44 and a quick ratio of 45.43.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NovaGold Resources

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NovaGold Resources by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,525 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 5.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 341,085 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 16,985 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 73.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 489,536 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 207,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,190,167 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,102,000 after acquiring an additional 225,845 shares during the last quarter. 52.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on NovaGold Resources from $28.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on NovaGold Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

See Also

