Insider Buying: Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) Director Kanayalal Amritlal Kotecha bought 5,000 shares of Blucora stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.73 per share, with a total value of $118,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,460.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:BCOR opened at $24.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.76. Blucora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The information services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Blucora had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 3.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BCOR. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Blucora from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCOR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blucora by 113.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Blucora by 104.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Blucora by 77.9% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Blucora in the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Blucora in the first quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

