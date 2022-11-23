Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Director Amanda Clark Sells 9,598 Shares

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) Director Amanda Clark sold 9,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $132,356.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,752 shares in the company, valued at $768,820.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of COUR opened at $13.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.35. Coursera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $31.29.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Coursera from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Coursera from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Coursera from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Coursera from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.64.
Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.
