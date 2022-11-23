Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Director Amanda Clark Sells 9,598 Shares

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) Director Amanda Clark sold 9,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $132,356.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,752 shares in the company, valued at $768,820.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Coursera Stock Performance

Shares of COUR opened at $13.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.35. Coursera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $31.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Coursera from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Coursera from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Coursera from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Coursera from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coursera

Coursera Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 7.4% in the first quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,715,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 5.5% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 31,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,218,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 22.1% in the first quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 481,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,665,000 after acquiring an additional 86,985 shares in the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

