Robert Mobassaly Sells 4,286 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 4,286 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $135,009.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,461.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of JNPR stock opened at $32.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.69. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $38.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.78.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 65.12%.
JNPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.69.
Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.
