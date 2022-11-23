Robert Mobassaly Sells 4,286 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 4,286 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $135,009.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,461.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $32.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.69. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $38.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.78.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 65.12%.

Institutional Trading of Juniper Networks

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Juniper Networks by 477.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,736,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $77,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,674 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 93.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,219,772 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $57,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,075 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Juniper Networks by 1,842.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 884,453 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $23,102,000 after acquiring an additional 935,217 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 196.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,315,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,491,000 after acquiring an additional 872,180 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,304,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.69.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

