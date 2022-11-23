Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Director Hany Massarany Buys 130,434 Shares

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) Director Hany Massarany acquired 130,434 shares of Biodesix stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $149,999.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,624.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Biodesix Stock Up 13.8 %

Shares of Biodesix stock opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.63. The company has a market cap of $62.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.14. Biodesix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $7.20.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 million. Biodesix had a negative net margin of 162.97% and a negative return on equity of 723.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Biodesix, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Biodesix Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDSX. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Biodesix during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the 3rd quarter valued at $480,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 59,660 shares in the last quarter. 53.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

