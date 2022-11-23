Kyle D. Vann Sells 13,500 Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Stock

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) Director Kyle D. Vann sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $164,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 171,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,032.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

EnLink Midstream Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 1 year low of $5.88 and a 1 year high of $12.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.13.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

EnLink Midstream Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ENLC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 45.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 85.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 47.8% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. 42.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.