Insider Selling: New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) COO Sells 2,764 Shares of Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $154,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,275.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Kristy Friedrichs also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 16th, Kristy Friedrichs sold 3,653 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $212,056.65.
Shares of New Relic stock opened at $51.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.68. New Relic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $114.28.
NEWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of New Relic to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.58.
New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.
