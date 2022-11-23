Insider Selling: New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) COO Sells 2,764 Shares of Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $154,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,275.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kristy Friedrichs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 16th, Kristy Friedrichs sold 3,653 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $212,056.65.

New Relic Price Performance

Shares of New Relic stock opened at $51.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.68. New Relic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $114.28.

Institutional Trading of New Relic

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EVR Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,582,000. Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in New Relic in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,229,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in New Relic by 7.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 561,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,163,000 after acquiring an additional 39,001 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in New Relic by 2.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,339 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in New Relic by 1,029.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 553,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,786,000 after acquiring an additional 504,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

NEWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of New Relic to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.58.

New Relic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

Featured Stories

