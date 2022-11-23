American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $146.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group Stock Up 0.3 %

American Financial Group stock opened at $142.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.41. American Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $152.29.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Financial Group will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $1,863,828.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at $5,276,777.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $1,863,828.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,276,777.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total transaction of $595,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,371,676.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Financial Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in American Financial Group by 61.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in American Financial Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Financial Group by 25.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in American Financial Group during the first quarter worth $413,000. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Financial Group

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.