Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target Cut to $137.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALL. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Allstate to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised Allstate from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Allstate to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $143.08.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL opened at $133.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of -94.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.58. Allstate has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $144.46.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allstate will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -239.44%.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allstate

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 7,266.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the second quarter worth $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 302.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

