AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Citigroup

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $60.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AppLovin in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AppLovin from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on AppLovin from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.47.
AppLovin Stock Up 5.0 %
AppLovin stock opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.69 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.55. AppLovin has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $99.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.
