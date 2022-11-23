Morgan Stanley Raises Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target to $220.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $216.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Chubb from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $234.73.

Chubb Trading Up 1.3 %

Chubb stock opened at $213.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $197.11 and its 200-day moving average is $196.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Chubb has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $218.99. The company has a market cap of $88.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total transaction of $2,668,753.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,807,758.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,527 shares of company stock worth $15,811,469. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chubb

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CB. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 22.8% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 7.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,172,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,889,000 after acquiring an additional 78,130 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its position in shares of Chubb by 2.7% in the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 23.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

