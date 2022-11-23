Asana (NYSE:ASAN) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Morgan Stanley

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ASAN. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Asana to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.91.

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.92. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Asana has a 12-month low of $15.67 and a 12-month high of $113.40.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.59). The business had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.27 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 79.34% and a negative return on equity of 212.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Asana will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 19,273,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $349,999,986.32. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,112,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,288,502.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 19,273,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $349,999,986.32. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,112,803 shares in the company, valued at $710,288,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $43,778.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,125.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,986 shares of company stock valued at $165,326 in the last ninety days. 61.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Asana by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,857,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,440,000 after purchasing an additional 148,214 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Asana by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,708,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,595 shares in the last quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. grew its stake in shares of Asana by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 4,231,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,901 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund grew its stake in shares of Asana by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,238,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,475,000 after acquiring an additional 929,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Asana by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,175,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,967,000 after acquiring an additional 131,911 shares in the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

