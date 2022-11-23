Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Cut to $48.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Evercore ISI from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DELL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a hold rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Cowen reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.38.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL opened at $43.85 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $61.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.60 and a 200-day moving average of $42.39.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.71. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 305.10% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $24.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,106,947.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,537,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,788,000 after purchasing an additional 156,953 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,241,000 after purchasing an additional 301,756 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,702,000 after purchasing an additional 138,821 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,028,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,993,000 after purchasing an additional 283,988 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,238,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,897,000 after purchasing an additional 100,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

