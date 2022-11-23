Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $10.50 to $8.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Despegar.com to $7.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Despegar.com from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Despegar.com has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of DESP stock opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. Despegar.com has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70. The stock has a market cap of $400.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Despegar.com in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Despegar.com by 246.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Despegar.com by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Despegar.com by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 65,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Despegar.com by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 118,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets; and travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

