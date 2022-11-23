Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.38.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 6.8 %

NYSE:DELL opened at $43.85 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $61.54. The stock has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.39.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $24.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.61 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 305.10% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 19.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,106,947.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 343,835 shares in the company, valued at $13,822,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 80.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,995 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 43.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,567,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,376 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,764,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 68.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,280,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,376,000 after purchasing an additional 929,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 133.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,340,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,951,000 after purchasing an additional 766,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

