The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

HIG has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.10.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:HIG opened at $74.75 on Tuesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.92.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.05). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $10,745,263.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,234,767.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $31,841.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,634,736. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $10,745,263.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,234,767.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,305 shares of company stock valued at $13,256,665 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIG. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,369.2% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 706.1% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.