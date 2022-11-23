Morgan Stanley Trims Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Target Price to $33.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.61.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $36.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $52.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.24.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Foot Locker

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 36.45%.

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $42,138.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,468,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,223,643.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $42,138.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,468,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,223,643.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $77,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,966.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 557,380 shares of company stock valued at $18,395,121 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Foot Locker by 173.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 849 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Foot Locker by 68.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Featured Stories

