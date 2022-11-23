Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Cut to $78.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Devon Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a hold rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.17.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $68.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.15. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $35.55 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The company has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.13%.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Devon Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVN. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,753 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,507 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 179,026 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

