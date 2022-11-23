CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,548,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390,502 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II were worth $15,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the first quarter worth about $2,444,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,733,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,419 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,209,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,006,000 after purchasing an additional 256,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC raised its position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 282,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II stock opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $10.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

