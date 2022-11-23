Bank of Montreal Can Sells 4,729 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,729 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.09% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $15,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritable L.P. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 16.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Stanley Black & Decker to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 1.9 %

In other news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $424,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $90,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $424,038.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $82.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.31. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.24 and a 12-month high of $196.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.