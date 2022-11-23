Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 189.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,791 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.39% of Natera worth $15,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Natera by 84.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 829 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natera by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Natera during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Natera by 49,000.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Natera by 215.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natera Stock Performance

Shares of NTRA opened at $35.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.33. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $100.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total transaction of $132,955.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,932 shares in the company, valued at $209,166.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $132,955.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,166.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 905 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total transaction of $38,381.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,109,755.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,359 shares of company stock worth $797,832 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTRA shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens cut their price objective on Natera to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Natera from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.82.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

