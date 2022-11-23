International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,964 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in International Paper were worth $15,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in International Paper by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on International Paper from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.44.

International Paper Price Performance

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper stock opened at $36.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.83 and a 200-day moving average of $40.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. International Paper has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $50.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,429,853.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,429,853.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

