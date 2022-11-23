Bank of Montreal Can Has $14.84 Million Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,427 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.20% of Arrow Electronics worth $14,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,429,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 372.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 432,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,282,000 after acquiring an additional 340,716 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth $21,824,000. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,060,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,078,000 after purchasing an additional 131,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth $15,564,000. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Arrow Electronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

NYSE ARW opened at $109.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.57 and its 200-day moving average is $109.38. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.38 and a 12-month high of $137.95.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 22.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrow Electronics

In other news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total value of $672,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,253.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

See Also

